Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Reverse Layup & Amazing Family

It’s hard to explain why, but Giannis Antetokounmpo has endeared himself to basketball fans just about everywhere. If you haven’t heard about him, you probably will, but he is in Milwaukee, so it might take a while â€” or at least until his rookie deal is up. He was heavily involved in Monday night’s last-second win over the Knicks, which was nice since his family was watching him for the first time. Wait till you see how happy they were after Brandon Knight’s game-winner.

Here’s Antetokounmpo’s family after Knight’s go-ahead three-pointer which ended up winning it for the Bucks.

The Antetokounmpo family reacts to Brandon Knight's go-ahead three: pic.twitter.com/0YoYL3kVDA — Eric Buenning (@ericbuenning) February 4, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

How amazing is that?! That was their first game watching Giannis! After the game, Giannis spoke about the 101-98 win in front of his family, but we thought we’d show the most spectacular of his 15 points on this sick reverse layup past Tyson Chandler:

(video via Frank Den)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.