Video: Golden State’s Great Unknown Expects To Be At Training Camp

Not that Golden State’s big man tradition is lined with All-Stars, but former No. 1 pick Andrew Bogut could be the Warriors’ best big man since Chris Webber — if he can stay healthy. Bogut had ankle surgery April 27 to fix a fracture and in mid-August said he wanted to be ready for training camp. If he can go, it would be the first time he’s played as a Warrior since being traded from Milwaukee in March. Now, after an interview with the Warriors’ announcer, he says “I don’t anticipate missing training camp.” Is this reason to believe in Oakland or is it too much to ask?

Interspersed with the Skype interview is footage of Bogut jogging lightly and some shooting in Australia. “It definitely feels good,” he says, though he tempers the feeling by saying even though he’s stuck to the schedule dictated by his surgeon, “as far as basketball related drills at full speed I’m probably a little ways away from that.” He expects to be cleared to run in “three to four weeks.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will Bogut be ready?



Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.