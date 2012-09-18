Video: Goran Dragic’s Crazy Offseason Beach Workout

09.18.12 6 years ago

Goran Dragic says he doesn’t want to be Steve Nash. He can’t be. But that won’t stop Phoenix fans from comparing the two now that the one-time understudy of the Suns legend is now a $34 million starting point guard with them. Nash is off to L.A. to chase a championship, and for Dragic, he has his own goals to attain. One of the NBA’s best-kept secrets wants to be an All-Star. Check out what he’s doing this summer to make that come true.

Is Dragic a point guard that can lead a team deep in the playoffs?

