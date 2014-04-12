Video: Gorgui Dieng Bobbles Pass, Still Hits Game-Winner

#GIFs
04.12.14 4 years ago

With the score square at 110 and the shot clock turned off on the final possession of regulation between the Rockets and ‘Wolves on Friday night, Ricky Rubio drove to the right of the lane, and lofted a pass to Gorgui Dieng. The Senegalese center bobbled the pass once, then twice, as Omer Asik tried to snatch it away. But Dieng finally grasped it and immediately launched a fadeaway with 4.6 seconds left.

The shot dropped through to give the ‘Wolves a 112-110 win.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsGorgui DiengHouston RocketsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP