Video: Gorgui Dieng Bobbles Pass, Still Hits Game-Winner

With the score square at 110 and the shot clock turned off on the final possession of regulation between the Rockets and ‘Wolves on Friday night, Ricky Rubio drove to the right of the lane, and lofted a pass to Gorgui Dieng. The Senegalese center bobbled the pass once, then twice, as Omer Asik tried to snatch it away. But Dieng finally grasped it and immediately launched a fadeaway with 4.6 seconds left.

The shot dropped through to give the ‘Wolves a 112-110 win.

