Video: Hakeem Olajuwon Believes Blake Griffin & Kevin Durant Could Benefit From His Tutelage

Two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP Hakeem Olajuwon has worked with some of the best players in the game today. While discussing the reintroduction of his DR34M signature shoe, Dream says Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant could use his help on their low-post game.

The 1990s saw a surge in sneaker wars with Reebok, Air Jordan and Nike on courts everywhere, but the Dream was represented by Etonic, LA Gear and Spalding.

“I’ve always liked the alternative,” says Olajuwon in the video after being asked about his constant striving to be different. “In a market dominated by the same brands, I’d find joy in being unique.”

Hakeem is reintroducing the DR34M signature shoe line featuring upscale, but functional, high quality kicks. Listen to him explain all the careful thought he puts into the shoe’s development.

Dream also takes the time to answer questions about his sessions with LeBron James. He describes James’ professionalism and determination after seeing him constantly refine the moves he’d learn from Dream on the practice court. Then he holds court on the genius of Kobe Bryant‘s post game when he came to visit Hakeem after he’d already won an NBA championship.

When asked to describe guys who he thinks might need his sage guidance in the paint, Hakeem mentions how he could really help Blake Griffin take advantage of his explosive athleticism with just a few post maneuvers. He also expresses the belief he could work with Kevin Durant to score more easy buckets near the rim with some his low-block counsel. That’s a slightly terrifying thought if you’re the rest of the league.

