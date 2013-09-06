Video: Hakeem Olajuwon Believes Blake Griffin & Kevin Durant Could Benefit From His Tutelage

Two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP Hakeem Olajuwon has worked with some of the best players in the game today. While discussing the reintroduction of his DR34M signature shoe, Dream says Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant could use his help on their low-post game.
The 1990s saw a surge in sneaker wars with Reebok, Air Jordan and Nike on courts everywhere, but the Dream was represented by Etonic, LA Gear and Spalding.
“I’ve always liked the alternative,” says Olajuwon in the video after being asked about his constant striving to be different. “In a market dominated by the same brands, I’d find joy in being unique.”
Hakeem is reintroducing the DR34M signature shoe line featuring upscale, but functional, high quality kicks. Listen to him explain all the careful thought he puts into the shoe’s development.
Dream also takes the time to answer questions about his sessions with LeBron James. He describes James’ professionalism and determination after seeing him constantly refine the moves he’d learn from Dream on the practice court. Then he holds court on the genius of Kobe Bryant‘s post game when he came to visit Hakeem after he’d already won an NBA championship.
When asked to describe guys who he thinks might need his sage guidance in the paint, Hakeem mentions how he could really help Blake Griffin take advantage of his explosive athleticism with just a few post maneuvers. He also expresses the belief he could work with Kevin Durant to score more easy buckets near the rim with some his low-block counsel. That’s a slightly terrifying thought if you’re the rest of the league.
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
As an NBA player, great or not, I don’t see why you wouldn’t want to learn from the greats
Learn from the dream and get better. Blake sure should be looking for his help with his raw post game.
How much is Hakeem paid for that mentoring? It sure seems to be worth it. Go Blake and Clips.
NBA bigs should be lining up around the block to learn from this guy.
Vibram is a very Legit manufacturer specializing on the minimal market. (NB Minimus..my favorites) Vibram 5 fingers) ect.
This is interesting.
I’m all for NBA players learning a better post game. It’s embarrassing how bad most of them are with their backs to the basket. And I’m also a huge Hakeem fan. I rank him as a top 5 all time center.
But…
If I were Durant or Griffin, no way do I go to Hakeem for post work training. The guy was so unorthadox that he was truly a freak of nature. What he’s teaching those guys (Kobe, Bron, Amare, Dwight, McGee) they either already were using (Kobe) or they have yet to use any of it (Dwight, Bron, McGee) in game. Training with someone for a few hours, or a few days out of the week does not actually enhance your game. Those guys would actually need to spend all summer learning from Hakeem for any of it to actually be useful.
The whole “Train with the dream” thing seems to be overblown and just another way for these guys to pretend like they are actually working on their post games when they aren’t.
With that being said, I think Dwight going to Houston will be the greatest move he could have done for his post game. Not because of Hakeem. Because of Kevin McHale. McHale will not only train the guy properly on how to post up and use the proper moves/fakes he needs for his style of game, but he’s also going to give Dwight the ball on the block instead of stupidly using him in a pick n roll every time down court.