Video: Hulk Hogan Tries To Hype Up Warriors Crowd

11.14.14 4 years ago

A long time ago, we owned a Hulk Hogan Wrestling Buddy, and we used to mimic the Hulkster with our friends — who all had the Ultimate *Warrior* Wrestling Buddy. Last night, when the Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets, Hogan was on hand to take over Golden State’s Twitter account and give a largely ignored speech to the Bay area crowd in an effort to get them excited for the upcoming Wrestlemania 31 (aka Wrestlemania Play).

Here’s his appearance mid-court before the game, and the crowd reaction was largely meh.

Crickets, primarily — and even a small scattering of boos, actually (HOW DARE YOU!).

As the good folks at Uproxx note, the Hulkster’s tweets were just as unctuous as his speech to the crowd.

Oh well, we’ll always have fond memories of Hulk somehow body slamming Andre the Giant and his turn as a WCW bad guy — as evidenced by this ridiculous facial hair — with the NWO (New World Order).

(Uproxx; Video via PhantomClips)

What do you think?

