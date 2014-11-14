Video: Hulk Hogan Tries To Hype Up Warriors Crowd

A long time ago, we owned a Hulk Hogan Wrestling Buddy, and we used to mimic the Hulkster with our friends — who all had the Ultimate *Warrior* Wrestling Buddy. Last night, when the Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets, Hogan was on hand to take over Golden State’s Twitter account and give a largely ignored speech to the Bay area crowd in an effort to get them excited for the upcoming Wrestlemania 31 (aka Wrestlemania Play).

Here’s his appearance mid-court before the game, and the crowd reaction was largely meh.

Crickets, primarily — and even a small scattering of boos, actually (HOW DARE YOU!).

As the good folks at Uproxx note, the Hulkster’s tweets were just as unctuous as his speech to the crowd.

.@NBAonTNT @SHAQ The 24-inch pythons & the Shaq Attack are on the same team. Together we are the ultimate superpowers brother. #HulkTakeover — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) November 14, 2014

.@HulkHogan taking over our account just as the #Warriors make a nice run. Works every time. https://t.co/YHcP9uOAmY — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) November 14, 2014

I gotta say, those #SplashBrothers are one hell of a tag team. #HulkTakeover — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) November 14, 2014

Oh well, we’ll always have fond memories of Hulk somehow body slamming Andre the Giant and his turn as a WCW bad guy — as evidenced by this ridiculous facial hair — with the NWO (New World Order).

What do you think?

