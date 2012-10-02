Video: Iman Shumpert Evokes Kanye West, Freestyle Raps at Knicks Media Day

It’s safe to say that as far as NBA players go, the Knicks’ Iman Shumpert is personality-plus. [Watch Iman review the iPhone 5 by trying to dunk it]

After the jump there’s a clip of him freestyling yesterday at Knicks Media Day. A sampling of his lyrics:

Yeah I’m talkin’ ‘Melo

Yeah I’m talkin’ Tyson

That’s a gold medal Amar’e he gonna spike it

And we’ve got Thomas

And we’ve got Felton

And we’ve got Jason

Oh Lord help them

Here’s the video:

