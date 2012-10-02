Video: Iman Shumpert Evokes Kanye West, Freestyle Raps at Knicks Media Day

It’s safe to say that as far as NBA players go, the Knicks’ Iman Shumpert is personality-plus. [Watch Iman review the iPhone 5 by trying to dunk it]
After the jump there’s a clip of him freestyling yesterday at Knicks Media Day. A sampling of his lyrics:
Yeah I’m talkin’ ‘Melo
Yeah I’m talkin’ Tyson
That’s a gold medal
Amar’e he gonna spike it
And we’ve got Thomas
And we’ve got Felton
And we’ve got Jason
Oh Lord help them
Here’s the video:
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook