Video: Iman Shumpert Evokes Kanye West, Freestyle Raps at Knicks Media Day

#Video #New York Knicks #Kanye West
10.02.12 6 years ago

It’s safe to say that as far as NBA players go, the Knicks’ Iman Shumpert is personality-plus. [Watch Iman review the iPhone 5 by trying to dunk it]

After the jump there’s a clip of him freestyling yesterday at Knicks Media Day. A sampling of his lyrics:

Yeah I’m talkin’ ‘Melo
Yeah I’m talkin’ Tyson
That’s a gold medal

Amar’e he gonna spike it
And we’ve got Thomas
And we’ve got Felton
And we’ve got Jason
Oh Lord help them

Here’s the video:

TOPICS#Video#New York Knicks#Kanye West
TAGSDimeMagIMAN SHUMPERTKanye WestNEW YORK KNICKSvideo

