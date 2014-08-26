Video: Irving Fools Dragic With Sick Cross In Team USA’s Win over Slovenia

Anthony Davis was Team USA’s best player in its 101-71 win over Slovenia today, but it was Kyrie Irving who provided the exhibition’s top highlight.
After fooling Phoenix Suns All-NBA guard Goran Dragic with a slick behind-the-back dribble, Irving ball-faked another Slovenian defender and finished an acrobatic layup.
Uncle Drew voice: “Don’t reach, Young Blood.”
(GIF via MarcusD) (Vine via gifdsports)
Unfortunately I was listening to NBA radio and one of the talking heads in their sad assessment of the Cavs prospects made this idiotic statement, “All Kyrie needs to be is Mario Chalmers and the Cavs can win…”
What is that?
This guy will be fine and his only hole in his game is his conditioning and pushing his body to where the little injuries don’t take him out of the game. That is an issue many players in the league has. Their conditioning isn’t for the grind it is for the glory and as soon as they get dinged up they are limping toward the sideline and hoping to take games off.
I think him seeing and being around guys like Derrick Rose who is a work out beast will help him know what he needs to do for conditioning
Sick,
Anybody who’s followed Kyrie since his St. Pat’s days knows that as the level of players around him increases, he gets better, and better and better.
At Pat’s he played with Michael Kidd Gilchrist and former UNC guard Dexter Strickland. Then at Duke, a handful of AA’s, then in the NBA, look at his All Star Game performance.
He’s been one of USA basketball’s best players this year, and we all know the famous practice session against the best players on earth, where he had ’em on ice skates.
It’ll be interesting to see him, LBJ, and Love, in a few months. Playing together over an 82 game plus stretch will be a challenge but I think we’ll see the best Kyrie yet, with the best player on earth and one of the best forwards on earth around him.
