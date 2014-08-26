Video: Irving Fools Dragic With Sick Cross In Team USA’s Win over Slovenia

08.26.14

Anthony Davis was Team USA’s best player in its 101-71 win over Slovenia today, but it was Kyrie Irving who provided the exhibition’s top highlight.

After fooling Phoenix Suns All-NBA guard Goran Dragic with a slick behind-the-back dribble, Irving ball-faked another Slovenian defender and finished an acrobatic layup.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Uncle Drew voice: “Don’t reach, Young Blood.”

(GIF via MarcusD) (Vine via gifdsports)

