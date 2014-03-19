Video: Isaiah Thomas Records First Triple-Double In OT Win Over Wizards

The Kings spoiled the beginning of the Wizards’ road trip on Tuesday night, upsetting the playoff-bound Wiz with a 117-111 overtime victory. The Kings got 24 points for each of their big three, Rudy Gay, DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas. But it was only Thomas who had the all-around brilliance. The 5-9 Kings guard recorded his first triple-double in a match-up against all-star John Wall.

We spoke with Zeke just last week, and he remained optimistic despite no chance of the Kings playing beyond April this season. He still just as focused on the remaining 19 games he had in front of him, and wanted to finish out the season strong before he becomes a restricted free agent this summer. The tiny dynamo is going out in style after a brief spat of games where he struggled to find the bucket.

He didn’t shoot particularly well (just 6-for-14), but he attacked enough to get to the line for 10 free throws, hitting all of them, and he found his teammates in pockets of space where their jumpers could fly true. In all, Zeke had 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double. Did we mention he’s 5-9?

Check out this tasty connection between Boogie and Thomas on the follow-up cut after Gay curled through the lane.

Not only did Zeke record his first triple-double, but he limited all-star John Wall to just 14 points and five assists before he fouled out in overtime.

