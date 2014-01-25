Video: J.R. Smith Throws The Pretty Lob to Jeremy Tyler

It might get lost. Actually, it will get lost because there’s no way people are talking about anything but ‘Melo’s Madison Square Garden, Knicks and personal career-high 62 on Friday night. But J.R. Smith was the second-leading scorer with 14, and he dished a couple pretty dimes in-between all those ‘Melo buckets.

Watch as J.R. splits the defenders and finds a cutting Jeremy Tyler for the oop.

