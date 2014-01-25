Video: J.R. Smith Throws The Pretty Lob to Jeremy Tyler

#New York Knicks #GIFs
01.24.14 5 years ago

It might get lost. Actually, it will get lost because there’s no way people are talking about anything but ‘Melo’s Madison Square Garden, Knicks and personal career-high 62 on Friday night. But J.R. Smith was the second-leading scorer with 14, and he dished a couple pretty dimes in-between all those ‘Melo buckets.

Watch as J.R. splits the defenders and finds a cutting Jeremy Tyler for the oop.

What do you think?

