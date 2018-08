Yes, the Knicks lost last night to the Miami Heat. Yes, they’re about to be swept out of the first round. Yes, they haven’t won a playoff game in more than 4,000 days (look it up). At least J.R. Smith will always have this:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

WATCH A TON MORE DUNK VIDEOS HERE

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook