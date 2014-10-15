Video: Jabari Parker Dunks On Consecutive Possessions Versus Cavaliers

Okay, so Jabari Parker wasn’t being guarded by LeBron James and these were hardly contest-worthy dunks. Anytime a rookie flashes even slight hints of their immense potential, though, you know we’re going to get excited.

The first slam is most impressive. Parker is more coordinated and fluid than extremely explosive, but he can still get off the ground in a hurry. Part of that is surely due to the weight he clearly shed between Summer League play and preseason – Parker was noticeably heavier in Las Vegas than he is now.

If Jabari can get his body right, develops a post-game, and hones his jumper, he’ll quickly be among the most devastating scorers in basketball. But the raw tools are here; this pair of jams is just the latest indication of that fact.

