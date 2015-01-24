Video: James Harden Hits Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

Any other night and James Harden is the biggest story in the NBA. But with Klay Thompson tossing daggers in the third quarter, Harden’s 33 points, 10 assists and game-winning buzzer-beater in a 113-111 Rockets win over the Suns were relegated to an afterthought. That’s a shame, too, because the Rockets off-guard came through like the superstar he’s become.

Harden had already twisted P.J. Tucker before slamming home a two-handed jam earlier in the night, and his step-back shook him yet again on the game-winner — even with Isaiah Thomas impotently reaching to get a hand in his eye.

Harden was 8-of-18 from the field (3/6 3pt) and 14-of-17 from the charity stripe with those 10 dimes, six rebounds, three steals and a block in a little under 40 minutes of action.

Klay Thompson had burned NBA Twitter last night, but while James Harden just singed it, he continues to go about the business of being a superstar.

