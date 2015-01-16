Video: James Harden Splits Trap For Soaring Lefty Slam

Basketball is almost always beautiful. Players like James Harden routinely make it breathtaking. Watch the Houston Rockets superstar show off his rare amalgam of skill and athleticism by splitting the trap and soaring for a lefty slam in his team’s 112-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Nice.

Harden dominated from the opening tip against his former team, going for 31 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists on just 15 shots. MVP? The Beard sure looked like one on Thursday.

The Thunder, meanwhile, continued struggling. They were down 26 points early in the second quarter due to porous overall defense, and weren’t within single-digits of Houston after the game’s opening minutes. Oklahoma City is now 1-3 in its last four games and has lost four consecutive road tilts.

