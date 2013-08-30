Video: James Harden & Kendrick Lamar At The Alaskan State Fair

August in the NBA is a time for players to get their last little bit of recreational activity out of the way before they have to worry about training camp starting in October. Many have been working out for a while, but others just feel like flying to Alaska to see the hottest rapper in the country bring his Compton flow to Anchorage.

K. Dot might have said he was the “king of New York” on that blistering verse for Big Sean’s “Control,” but Kendrick Lamar might also be the king of Anchorage, Alaska. At least according to the Instagram Video James Harden posted last night. He had the crowd, and James, bugging.

Harden is winning the offseason so far. Whether it’s celebrity boat parties, a funny new commercial, or that guy joining him in Houston, this is an offseason Harden won’t soon forget.

