Video: Jerry Stackhouse Gets Dunked On At The NC Pro-Am Again

Who remembers a young(er) John Wall coming down the lane at the NC Pro-Am, and smashing all over Jerry Stackhouse‘s business? This time, it was P.J. Hairston – a current UNC player – getting the best of Stackhouse – a former UNC player – at the rim. We hope no one is trying to show up one of the newest Brooklyn Nets, though. Ask Jeff Hornacek what happens when you step to Stack.

Have you ever been dunked on?

