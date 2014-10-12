Video: Jimmy Butler Soars To Finish Alley-Oop Way Above The Rim

Confession: We had no idea Jimmy Butler could leap like this. The Chicago Bulls casually soared way above the rim to finish an alley-oop last night in his team’s exhibition win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bounce!

What a beautiful set by Tom Thibodeau here, too. Using the threat of Doug McDermott’s shooting ability to get the defense’s attention to the strong-side, then having Joakim Noah flash to the ball as opposed to setting a back-screen so his defender wouldn’t help on Butler’s back-cut. Taking advantage of the rookie, Jabari Parker, too? Love it.

(Video via NBA)

