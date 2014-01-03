Video: Joakim Noah Connects With Taj Gibson On Backdoor Alley-Oop

#Chicago Bulls #Boston Celtics #GIFs
01.02.14 5 years ago 5 Comments

With Derrick Rose ostensibly out for the season, the Bulls have fallen back on their plan last season to squeeze as much offense out of a Rose-less squad as possible. That’s why a lot of their sets begin with Joakim Noah coming to meet the ball at the high block. That’s what happened to start this play from the second quarter when Noah found a backdoor cutting Taj Gibson for the flawlessly executed alley-oop slam.

The play itself looks like a horns set where Gibson is setting a pin-down screen on Mike Dunleavy to spring him for an open shot. But D.J. Augustin, who initiated the play by passing the ball to Noah, actually screens-the-screener, taking off Gibson’s man following Gibson’s diversionary pin-down, and Taj dives towards the hoop for the pretty finish off the heady Noah pass.

Joakim was one assist away from a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in Chicago’s 94-82 win over the visiting Celtics. Maybe Tom Thibodeau stole the play from his former Boston boss and master of out-of-timeout actions, Doc Rivers.

Jordan Crawford, continuing his surprisingly efficient play for the Celtics this season, scored 22 (7-of-11) and passed for seven assists in the loss, though he also committed five turnovers.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSDimeMaggifsJOAKIM NOAHTaj Gibson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP