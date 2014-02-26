Video: John Wall Crossover & Fiery Lefty Jam

The Wizards handled a Magic team, sans an injured Nene, and four of their players cracked the 20-point plateau in a 115-106 home win Tuesday night. John Wall lead the team with a game-high 27 points, to go with seven assists. Wall augured a long night for the young Magic early in the game with a lightening quick crossover that smoked Jameer Nelson on the wing, and which Wall punctuated with one of his sick lefty slams. You won’t want to miss this one from the 2014 fan-voted dunk champ.
Why does Wall always slam it with his off hand?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
“Slam dunk champ” huh? No dunker was crowned the champ this year. No scores were handed out whatsoever. Fans voted for their favorite dunker but does that make him the champ?? They also voted Kevin Hart as the MVP of the celebrity game, so he was the best player in the game?