Video: John Wall’s Dime-Fest Finally Defeats Durant

The Thunder were in the midst of a 10-game winning streak when they visited Washington’s Verizon Center to take on the Wizards Saturday night. Despite the home-court advantage, the Thunder were favored thanks to Kevin Durant‘s dash towards the record books so far in 2014. But John Wall was having none of that, and even though he struggled shooting, his six steals and 15 dimes more than made up for it.

Durant struggled for the first time in the new year, shooting just 8-for-21 on the night and 0-for-6 from behind the arc. His teammates couldn’t pick up the slack, especially with Wall running all over the court finding open teammates. The pick-and-roll was especially effective as Wall found Marcin Gortat cutting for a number of layups in traffic; he also found his shooters on a few different pick-and-pop situations when the Thunder were forced to bring a second defender over to corral Wall before he turned the corner. Wall knew just what to do when that happened on his way to a season-high 15 dimes including this pretty one to Gortat on the break:

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.