Video: John Wall Goes Off For 30 Points, 12 Assists In Wizards Win Over Magic

John Wall is coming off his best season of his young career, with an All-Star selection and playoff experience now under his belt. Despite his solid 2014-15 regular season debut of 16 point and 11 assists, the Wizards were unable to overcome Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

However, Wall shifted gears on Thursday night in his battle against the Orlando Magic. Wall seemed to have an impact on every inch of the court, tallying 30 points, 12 assists, five rebounds, and two steals. Just as important, the speedy point guard took care of the ball more efficiently, as he reduced his turnovers from six on Wednesday to just two in 37 minutes of action on Thursday.

Check out the 24-year-old’s stellar highlights from his double-double in Orlando, where he showcases his phenomenal ability in the open court, his improved jumper, his knack to get to the rim, and much more.

Wall also got his teammates involved throughout the game, with all five starters scoring in double figures. The result? A 105-98 win against the Magic on the road. Not only did the Wizards capture their first victory of the season, but Wall dazzled his way to his second straight double-double. The reigning Slam Dunk Contest champion said that his cut from Team USA this summer would act as a form of motivation for him going forward, and so far, he is living up to his word.

