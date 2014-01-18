Video: John Wall Hits Insane Falling Layup Plus The Foul

The Wizards and Bulls battled it out at the Verizon Center on Friday night, with the Wiz winning a nail-biter, 96-93. Washington’s leader, John Wall, led six Wizards in double-figures with 23 points and 11 dimes. Of his nine field goals, though, one was a whole lot more spectacular than all the rest.

After a steal, the ball was passed ahead to Wall with only Mike Dunleavy to beat. Dunleavy, the smart son of a coach, did his very best to prevent the continuation basket, tackling Wall when Wall’s back was turned towards the hoop. It wasn’t enough though, as the ball glanced off the glass before falling through the iron, plus the foul.

There’s not much you can do about that shot falling.

