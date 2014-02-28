Video: John Wall Leads Wizards Past Raptors In Triple-OT Thriller

The Wizards-Raptors game on Thursday night was supposed to take a backseat to the games on TNT. But the battle between two Eastern Conference playoff teams who both might snag home-court in the first round turned into a doozy that had TNT switching over during the Heat-Knicks blowout. In the end, Marcin Gortat and John Wall led the Wizards past DeMar DeRozan, Greivis Vasquez and the Raptors.

First things first, Wiz big man Marcin Gortat â€” perhaps sensing he has to step up in Nene‘s absence â€” set a career high when he dropped 31 points to go with 12 boards. He also hit the game-tying shot with five-seconds left to force the first overtime.

But it was the John Wall show in the overtime sessions. In the first OT period, Washington didn’t hit a field goal for the first three minutes, only a pair of Bradley Beal free throws kept them within striking distance. With two minutes left, Wall got in the lane â€” this will be a popular refrain from here on out â€” for the layup plus the foul.

But he wasn’t done in the first OT, not even a little. Wall followed up that three-point-play with a game-tying layup with 23 seconds remaining. Watch as he leaves DeMar DeRozan in concrete during this dribble hesitation move on the wing.

But that wasn’t even the end of Wall’s reign in the first overtime, so find out what happened next…