Video: John Wall Skips To Celebrate Wizards Trey; Taunting Derrick Rose?

The Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 102-86 on Friday night, avenging a late December loss to the Windy City’s team in the process. It’s safe to say that development was hardly lost on John Wall. Perhaps taunting Derrick Rose’s similar celebration from these teams’ previous matchup, the Wizards star point guard giddily skipped after Rasual Butler hit a three-pointer when the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter.

It seems some harmless fun at first glance. Who wouldn’t be excited to beat everyone’s Eastern Conference favorite by double-digits?

But context is always key, and you can bet the layers behind Wall’s jig had something to do with this:

That’s Rose skipping to the bench following a clutch jumper from his team’s win over the Wizards on December 23. Could Wall have coincidentally mimicked his Bulls counterpart? Perhaps, but the alternative is a far more likely and enjoyable scenario.

Might skip-gate be the latest wrinkle in a developing rivalry between these Eastern powers? We’ll find out soon enough – the Bulls and Wizards meet again this coming Wednesday.

