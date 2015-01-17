Video: John Wall Sprints Past All Five Nets For Coast-To-Coast Layup

LeBron James is fast. Ty Lawson is faster. And Russell Westbrook is faster still. Where does that leave John Wall? Something between a jet and a rocket, of course. Watch the Washington Wizards superstar show-off his unmatched speed in the open court by sprinting past seven players for a coast-to-coast layup in his team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Holy hell.

Wall uses four dribbles from the opposite free throw line to get to the rim. He picks the ball up just inside the three-point line. And he does it all in approximately 3.5 seconds while running by and weaving through all five defenders.

Incredible.

