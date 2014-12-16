Video: John Wall Stars With Liam Neeson In “Taken 3”

#Taken #Video
12.16.14 4 years ago

Taken 3 will hit theaters right after the New Year, on Jan. 9. As part of the buildup to the third installment in the popular Liam Neeson vehicle, the titular character called up John Wall in a spoof of the phone call trope the Taken movies have all included. Neeson, a Knicks fan, warns Wall this year’s Knicks “will defeat you,” during their Christmas Day game. Wall’s rejoinder is priceless, especially taken within the context of this disastrous Knicks year.

“Good luck,” Wall says with more than a little condescension.

The Knicks stink. Even if Neeson is a fan, no amount of black ops training can prepare his favorite team for the triple-post offense.

That being said, Neeson’s Taken phone conversation is rife for parody opportunities and this is one of the best, especially when juxtaposed with Wall’s nonchalant reaction.

Wall can chase down players as well as Neeson chases down kidnapped family members in the Taken franchise.*

*Is it just us, or should Neeson’s Taken character just go off the grid. His family members KEEP getting abducted!

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taken#Video
TAGSJOHN WALLLIAM NEESONTAKENtaken 3videoWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP