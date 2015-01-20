Video: John Wall Zips No-Look, 40-Foot Bullet To Marcin Gortat For Dunk

01.19.15 4 years ago

John Wall had a lot of fun in his team’s romp over the Philadelphia 76ers this afternoon. Watch the Washington Wizards maestro look off the defense and zip a 40-foot bullet to Marcin Gortat for slam.

Our wrists would snap if tried to put half that much speed and english on a pass. Unbelievable.

Wall had 11 points and 10 assists in just 29 minutes against Philly, pushing his double-double total to 21 – a mark first among guards and fifth in the league overall.

