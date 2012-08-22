Video: John Wall’s Breakout Story

We detailed the rise of John Wall not just this summer when we put him on the cover of Dime 70. We did it last year as well, and while our predictions about his own breakout came a little early, we still believe it’s going to happen. In a way, Wall’s original “Breakout Story” came when he was in high school, and blew up at a Reebok Breakout Challenge tournament. In this awesome video, you get the story of Wall’s childhood up against where he is now: a role model for so many young basketball players who want to be like him.

By the end of this season, where will Wall rank amongst the 30 starting PGs?

