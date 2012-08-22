Video: John Wall’s Breakout Story

#Video
08.22.12 6 years ago

We detailed the rise of John Wall not just this summer when we put him on the cover of Dime 70. We did it last year as well, and while our predictions about his own breakout came a little early, we still believe it’s going to happen. In a way, Wall’s original “Breakout Story” came when he was in high school, and blew up at a Reebok Breakout Challenge tournament. In this awesome video, you get the story of Wall’s childhood up against where he is now: a role model for so many young basketball players who want to be like him.

By the end of this season, where will Wall rank amongst the 30 starting PGs?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSJOHN WALLREEBOKReebok Breakout ChallengevideoWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP