Video: Jordan Presents #RISEABOVE ISOLATION

#Video
07.18.12 6 years ago

We might not be able to survive a day without a cell phone. Shoot, I can’t go 30 minutes without checking for Twitter and Instagram updates. But still, even in 2012, they are parts of the world that don’t rely on technology as we do. In this video about a small, remote mountain village embracing basketball and then getting a real court to play on, Jordan Brand embraces that. Their #RiseAbove movement is meant to celebrate the love of the game, and nowhere is that more apparent than in this video.

And just in case you want to see the RiseAbove experience up close, keep your eyes open for the Jordan truck going cross-country now.

What do you think?

