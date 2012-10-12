Video: Josh Smith Introduces The adiZero Ghost 2

Josh Smith now has some company in the “most overlooked players” department: his whole damn team. No one is giving much thought to Atlanta now that they lost their biggest name, Joe Johnson. But who says Smith can’t step up, especially after having his best season to date last year? Thankfully, he’ll also be ready to kill it with some dope sneakers.

Back for a second season, the adizero Ghost 2 has many similarities with the adiZero Crazy Light 2, except it also features a more aerodynamic SPRINTWEB upper for stability and support while the SPRINTWEB’s mesh web layout offers maximum breathability and comfort to keep the foot cool.

The adiZero Ghost 2 is available now for $100 at Dick’s Sporting Goods and online at Dick’s Sporting Goods.com and adidas.com.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will the Hawks do damage this year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.