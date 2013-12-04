Video: Josh Smith Throws Down A Monster Dunk On Chris Bosh

#Atlanta Hawks #Miami Heat #GIFs
12.03.13 5 years ago

Josh Smith decided to put Chris Bosh on a poster with this monster jam in transition during the first quarter of Tuesday night’s NBA TV matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Miami Heat.

We’re not yet at halftime and the Pistons already have the double-digit lead in Miami’s American Airlines Arena. Watch as Brandon Jennings flicks it to a trailing Smith who finishes with authority.

