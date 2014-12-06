Video: Kemba Walker’s Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

#New York Knicks
12.05.14 4 years ago

After making up most of a 21-point deficit, the Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony drilled a three-pointer with 40 seconds left to give the Knicks a 102-101 lead. New York would get a win on the road. Except, Charlotte’s big-time point guard Kemba Walker, had another ending in mind.

With four-seconds remaining, the Hornets inbounded the ball to Kemba, who immediately drove to his left and flipped up a shot off the backboard with the clock about to expire.

Pablo Prigioni and a rotating Amar’e Stoudemire weren’t able to prevent the layup and it fell through to give the Hornets the win, 103-102, with no time remaining.

The Hornets victory extended New York’s losing streak to seven straight games, and wasted an effort that saw New York out-score the Hornets 33-18 in the fourth to overcome a 21-point lead Charlotte held with 2:30 left in the third period.

‘Melo led all scorers with 32 points on 11-for-22 shooting. Gerald Henderson scored a team-high 22 for the Hornets on just 10 shots (8/10). Walker had shot only 3-for-14 before his game-winner.

It was Walker’s second such game-winning shot at the buzzer this season after he hit a game-tying three-pointer to force overtime and then hit the game-winner over the Bucks, which led to this Michael Jordan fist pump.

Still, Walker’s game-winner was more relief that exultation; they Buzz City crew almost gave up a win they should have coasted to in the fourth.

Charlotte’s owner now has another game-winner to revel in, and Walker was again the last-second savior. But mostly, all of Charlotte can be happy they didn’t blow it.

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSKemba WalkerLatest NewsNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

