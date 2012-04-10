Video: Kentucky’s Bench Players Rap About The National Title

04.10.12 6 years ago

They call themselves the “White Boy Academy,” and while you can hate on the dance moves, these dudes from off of Kentucky’s bench are rocking some serious bling. Championship rings can do a lot for someone, and apparently, they made Jarrod Polson, Kyle Wiltjer, Robbie T., Allen W., Matt L., & Derek K. do a Karaoke version of Akon‘s “Soul Survivor” (with audio from AJ Hochhalter). And they actually did it quite well, at least for college basketball player standards.

Do they have talent?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSCOLLEGEKyle WiltjerUNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP