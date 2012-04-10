Video: Kentucky’s Bench Players Rap About The National Title

They call themselves the “White Boy Academy,” and while you can hate on the dance moves, these dudes from off of Kentucky’s bench are rocking some serious bling. Championship rings can do a lot for someone, and apparently, they made Jarrod Polson, Kyle Wiltjer, Robbie T., Allen W., Matt L., & Derek K. do a Karaoke version of Akon‘s “Soul Survivor” (with audio from AJ Hochhalter). And they actually did it quite well, at least for college basketball player standards.

Do they have talent?

