Video: Kentucky’s “Drive For 9” Anthem

Midnight Madness begins Friday across the nation, and good luck finding a university more excited for its team than at Kentucky. If reports out of Lexington are to be believed (and I don’t doubt this insane number one bit) The Big Blue faithful claimed Rupp Arena’s 24,000 tickets in just 35 minutes last month to see the reigning national champions begin the season. The Wildcats already have their own hype anthem for this season: “Drive For 9” by Henry Ogirri.

Sadly, there aren’t any cameos by Kentucky’s rapping bench mob from last year’s title team, but you do get shots of Drake, the title celebration and plenty of Kentucky fans.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.