Kevin Durant Blisters Jared Dudley With The Crossover

For the second consecutive game Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook again led the Thunder to a big, 112-118, win in their Western Conference Semifinal Friday night at Staples Center, wrestling home-court back the same way Indiana had done earlier in Washington. While Westbrook again flirted with a triple-double (he fell two rebounds short without an OKC assist), KD showed off his rapidly improving handles by dusting Jared Dudley with a crossover.

Durantula is back in MVP form after struggling against Tony Allen‘s defense in that tough seven-game first-round series against Memphis. He dropped a game-high 36 points on 14-for-24 shooting, including this doozy of a move that made Dudley look like he was stuck in concrete:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.