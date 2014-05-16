Video: Kevin Durant Drops 39 As Thunder Move On

After a dreadful Game 5 in OKC that saw Kevin Durant shoot just 6-for-22 from the field — though he made up for it with 10 points late — KD played like the MVP last night as the Thunder moved past the Clippers with a 104-98 Game 6 win to take the best-of-seven second-round series, four games to two.

KD looked like he was in trouble in the first quarter, starting the game by hitting just one shot in his first seven attempts. But he finished by knocking down 11 of his last 16 for a game-high 39 points.

He also found the range from deep (5-of-8), like this shot from across the street in the third quarter:

But he also attacked the Clippers defense to get OKC back in the game after they fell down by 16 points in the first quarter.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Durantula played like the MVP last night, which is the biggest reason the Thunder are moving on to face the Spurs.

Russell Westbrook also persevered during a horrendous night shooting the ball to chip in 19 points and 12 dimes. Nick Collison and Steven Adams did a great job filling in for Serge Ibaka, who strained his calf in the third quarter, but OKC’s star came to ball and that’s what they needed to eliminate a tough Clippers team on the road.

Durant’s the opposite of bad luck.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.