Video: Kevin Durant Slams On Dwight Howard

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Kevin Durant #Dwight Howard #GIFs
01.17.14 5 years ago

James Harden wasn’t the only guy to throw it down against the big men patrolling the paint last night in the second game of TNT’s Thursday night doubleheader. Kevin Durant also found time to rock the rim, on a pretty crossover out of traffic before finishing with a thunderous left-handed slam past a late-rotating Dwight Howard.

The Thunder came back with some stifling second half defense on Thursday night, but lets just take in this smooth move by KD.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Kevin Durant#Dwight Howard#GIFs
TAGSDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDgifsHouston RocketsKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP