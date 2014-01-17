Video: Kevin Durant Slams On Dwight Howard

James Harden wasn’t the only guy to throw it down against the big men patrolling the paint last night in the second game of TNT’s Thursday night doubleheader. Kevin Durant also found time to rock the rim, on a pretty crossover out of traffic before finishing with a thunderous left-handed slam past a late-rotating Dwight Howard.

The Thunder came back with some stifling second half defense on Thursday night, but lets just take in this smooth move by KD.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.