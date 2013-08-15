Video: New Kevin Durant Nike Commercial Features Disappointing New Nickname

If you spend enough time on the same outdoor court, you’re bound to get a nickname. These nicknames take on a life of their own at places like Rucker Park. But during this recent Nike spot, Kevin Durant gets severely letdown when the emcee fails to apply an appropriately flashy nickname to his game.

We’re still wondering why the nickname Durantula never took off, but it’s certainly better than the one featured here.

“Kevin” just doesn’t possess the oomph of a “Pearl” or “Magic,” and it might not even measure up to some of the worst nicknames in NBA history.

The new Nike KD VI collection launches online at Footlocker.com and in stores this Saturday. Here’s a sneak peek of the sneaker and the gear from Foot Locker:

Keep reading to check out more from pics of the KD VI collection