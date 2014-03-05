Video: Klay Thompson’s Game-Winning Fadeaway

The Golden State Warriors did something only a few have been able to do this season: win on the Pacers’ home-court. The Dubs didn’t run away with a victory on Tuesday night, they won in dramatic fashion.

With 10.9 ticks left in the fourth quarter, the Warriors and the Pacers were all tied up at 96. Klay Thompson had the hot hand in the fourth, so it was to no one’s surprise that the ball was in his hands with the game on the line. After receiving the pass from Andre Iguodala, Thompson backed down George Hill and used his size to turn around and let go a beautiful fadeaway jumper. The ball splashed through the net with 0.6 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Paul George was able to get off a three-point attempt before the buzzer sounded, but the attempt came up short. George finished with 26 points and 12 boards, but struggled from the field, shooting 8-for-23. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson’s game-winner counted for just two of his 16 points in the final quarter alone. Thompson was the high man for Golden State on Tuesday, scoring 25 total points to go along with five rebounds.

