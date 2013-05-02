Video: Knicks Actually All Wear Black to Celtics “Funeral” (It Didn’t Work Out)

This is actually kind of hilarious on multiple levels. The Knicks actually followed along with Kenyon Martin‘s call to wear black to the Game 5 tonight for the Celtics “funeral.”
Check out the video of the players arriving at the game:
Except it didn’t work out at all for them. J.R. Smith summed it up perfectly after the game:
