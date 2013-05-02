Video: Knicks Actually All Wear Black to Celtics “Funeral” (It Didn’t Work Out)

#NBA Playoffs #Video #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
05.01.13 5 years ago

This is actually kind of hilarious on multiple levels. The Knicks actually followed along with Kenyon Martin‘s call to wear black to the Game 5 tonight for the Celtics “funeral.”

Check out the video of the players arriving at the game:

Except it didn’t work out at all for them. J.R. Smith summed it up perfectly after the game:

