Video: Knicks Fans Mourn The Jeremy Lin They Used To Know

As Gotye’s “Someone That I Used To Know” got more and more popular to the point of total radio saturation, parodies have seemingly cropped up just as fast. One of the more appropriate subjects for such a song, though, is from a Knick fan’s point of view regarding Jeremy Lin. Lin, of course, is a Rocket now because New York didn’t match his three-year, $25-million offer sheet. And one group of fans had a video all cued up and ready for the 11:59 Eastern deadline to pass. Hit the jump to see how they took it out.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?