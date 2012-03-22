Video: Kobe Bryant’s Incredible Reverse Alley-Oop

You know what one of the best things about YouTube is? When Kobe‘s career is finally over, when the dude finally hangs ’em up at around 40 with seemingly half of the NBA record book in his pocket, we’ll have footage of his career every step of the way. This shot from last night in Dallas will surely make its way onto his career mixes. As the Mamba would say: “You’re welcome.”

Where does this rank among Bryant’s best reverse layups?

