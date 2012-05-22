Video: Kobe Bryant’s Nasty Baseline Reverse Dunk

05.22.12 6 years ago

Brian Cardinal tweeted last night that Kobe was 10 assists away from a double-double. As funny and accurate as that diss was, we can’t fault the Mamba for going at it solo last night. Andrew Bynum didn’t show up. Pau Gasol had the most invisible 16-rebound game I’ve ever seen. Ramon Sessions looked like Derek Fisher out there. Meanwhile, Bryant turned back the clock, and might’ve had more dunks last night than he had in any game this year.

Will Kobe ever win another ring?

