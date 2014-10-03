Video: Kobe Tells Jordan Clarkson “Don’t Hurt Yourself” At Practice

Lakers training camp has started and Kobe Bryant only played six games last year. Not many people are giving the Lakers a chance amid the vast conglomerates of talent littered throughout the Western Conference, so we’re guessing this bit of jawing from Bryant is about par for the course in these early, impressionable days of camp.

“Don’t hurt yourself,” Kobe clearly says in this video from photographer Shahan Ahmed. He says it after spinning baseline on Jordan Clarkson and nearly causing the 6-5, second-rond pick out of Missouri to trip to the floor when Mamba pulled up for a jumper:

Here’s the move in something closer to real time, by way of Lakers Nation:

We’re guessing Kobe’s leadership philosophy in this instance is the maxim: you gotta break ’em down before you build them back up:

Kobe on Jordan Clarkson: "I think that was a steal of a pick." "Great pace, great feel for the game…Can shoot the deep ball" — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 2, 2014

Here’s Ahmed slowing down a Kobe jumper from earlier in practice. Based solely off of highlights in a practice video, Kobe looks determined. Then again, we can’t really remember a time when he wasn’t.

The Lakers still aren’t going to be able to defend anyone, so it’s gonna be interesting to see Bryant cope.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.