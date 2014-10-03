Video: Kobe Tells Jordan Clarkson “Don’t Hurt Yourself” At Practice

Lakers training camp has started and Kobe Bryant only played six games last year. Not many people are giving the Lakers a chance amid the vast conglomerates of talent littered throughout the Western Conference, so we’re guessing this bit of jawing from Bryant is about par for the course in these early, impressionable days of camp.
“Don’t hurt yourself,” Kobe clearly says in this video from photographer Shahan Ahmed. He says it after spinning baseline on Jordan Clarkson and nearly causing the 6-5, second-rond pick out of Missouri to trip to the floor when Mamba pulled up for a jumper:
Here’s the move in something closer to real time, by way of Lakers Nation:
We’re guessing Kobe’s leadership philosophy in this instance is the maxim: you gotta break ’em down before you build them back up:
Here’s Ahmed slowing down a Kobe jumper from earlier in practice. Based solely off of highlights in a practice video, Kobe looks determined. Then again, we can’t really remember a time when he wasn’t.
The Lakers still aren’t going to be able to defend anyone, so it’s gonna be interesting to see Bryant cope.
I can remember the last time Kobe wasn’t determined in that game 7 vs the Suns…but anyway…
If healthy with such a inexperienced team looking to him to be great…I can see Kobe dropping 50 once this year…
He is far from that 81 level, but if he is hot Byron Scott is from the old school where you go with the hot hand, not this new style of “everyone gets a turn”…
It is just one move, but if Kobe is pouring into Lin, Young, Clarkson as well as Nash showing these younger guys the ropes their learning curve will be far less an issue than we anticipate
Think about being a guard and on your team TEACHING you is Byron Scott, Steve Nash, and Kobe Bryant?!?
Very undervalued aspect of that Laker team…Imagine if Russell Westbrook or a younger less establish player like Harrison Barnes/Alec Burks/Heyward/McLemore types had that kind of guidance?
I dislike the Lakers because I don’t respect Jim Buss’ process so far…but I’m curious to see how they attack the season as I don’t think they are interested in tanking, but are somewhat less talented than the Timberwolves/Suns and they all will be scrapping for 10th-8th place…