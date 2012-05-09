Video: Kobe’s Crazy Left-Handed Shot Against The Nuggets

#Video #Kobe Bryant
05.09.12 6 years ago

In the last few minutes of Denver’s improbable Game 5 win in L.A. last night, Kobe Bryant was straight surgical with the rock, taking everyone in Denver on a ride back to 2006. He hit triple after triple, and when his final shot didn’t fall, it was an anti-climatic finish to an awesome 43-point night. Here’s his most acrobatic shot of the night, a play that seemed to be pleading with Marv Albert to call, “Ohhhh, a specTACular move by … KOBE BRYANT!”

Will the Lakers close Denver out in Game 6?

