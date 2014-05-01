Video: Kyle Lowry Banked Buzzer-Beater Ends 1st Half

04.30.14 4 years ago

The Toronto Raptors got off to a blazing start against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their first-round series Wednesday night. Kyle Lowry’s 21 points after the first 24 minutes ignited the Raps’ firestorm that landed them a 62-44 lead at the half. However, it was Lowry’s ridiculous buzzer-beater to cap off a terrific first half that had the crowd the Air Canada Centre make the most noise.

With about two-seconds left Lowry was off to the races, as he blew by three Brooklyn defenders and banked in a prayer from beyond the arc right before the half-time buzzer sounded. The shot thrilled the fans up North.

Brooklyn erased a 22-point deficit at the end of the third quarter and even tied up the score late in the fourth. However, the Raptors held off the Nets’ late comeback and escaped with a 115-113 win to take control of the series three games to two. Kyle Lowry finished with 36 points and six dimes.

