Kyrie Irving Dances For Class Of South African Students (Gif)

09.25.13 5 years ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Pied Piper is only 21-years-old, and Kyrie Irving lived up to new coach Mike Brown‘s nickname when he showed off his dance moves while visiting schools in South Africa with UNICEF.

Irving was selected to his first All-Star team last season, and he’s looking to lead the Cavaliers into the playoffs next season after a bevy of offseason moves by Cavs GM, Chris Grant. The Cavs hired Mike Brown to coach, and signed Jarrett Jack in free agency while agreeing to a heavily insured contract for oft-injured big man Andrew Bynum. They also drafted Anthony Bennett out of UNLV with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Despite the additions and subsequent high expectations for next season, Irving found some time to get goofy with a class of South African students when he was visiting the country earlier this summer. We applaud Uncle Drew’s efforts on behalf of UNICEF â€” if not his dance moves.

What do you think of Kyrie’s dance moves?

