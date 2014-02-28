Kyrie Irving Kicks It With “Long-Time” Pal Pete Holmes

Comedian Pete Holmes has a late night TBS show for those unfamiliar with his nonsequitur schtick. But he’s also got a penchant for getting the goofy from NBA players during glorious interviews. He interviewed James Harden back before the season started, and recently he sat down with his buddy Kyrie Irving. The pair are long-time friends, supposedly, so it might get even more off-the-cuff than usual with Holmes.

Watch as Kyrie and Holmes do their best Family Guy and Batman/BANE impressions, discuss Kyrie’s sleeping habits, his on-court facial expressions and more.

Would you watch a musical about Irving’s life?

