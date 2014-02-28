Kyrie Irving Kicks It With “Long-Time” Pal Pete Holmes

#Kyrie Irving #Video
02.28.14 4 years ago

Comedian Pete Holmes has a late night TBS show for those unfamiliar with his nonsequitur schtick. But he’s also got a penchant for getting the goofy from NBA players during glorious interviews. He interviewed James Harden back before the season started, and recently he sat down with his buddy Kyrie Irving. The pair are long-time friends, supposedly, so it might get even more off-the-cuff than usual with Holmes.

Watch as Kyrie and Holmes do their best Family Guy and Batman/BANE impressions, discuss Kyrie’s sleeping habits, his on-court facial expressions and more.

Would you watch a musical about Irving’s life?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Video
TAGSKYRIE IRVINGPETE HOLMESvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP