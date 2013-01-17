Video: A Kyrie Irving Spin Move Shakes The NBA’s Best Rookie

#Kyrie Irving #Video #Kobe Bryant #Cleveland Cavaliers
01.17.13 6 years ago 4 Comments

Had Kyrie Irving and Kobe Bryant gone through with that rumored one-on-one game, it would’ve been awesome if Irving had used Bryant’s patented spin move on him. Before the Internet referees come strolling in to call this a travel, appreciate that Damian Lillard got shook out of his shoes by the Kyrie Irving spin move.

Who does it better: Kobe or Irving?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Video#Kobe Bryant#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDAMIAN LILLARDDimeMagKOBE BRYANTKYRIE IRVINGvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP