Video: A Kyrie Irving Spin Move Shakes The NBA’s Best Rookie

Had Kyrie Irving and Kobe Bryant gone through with that rumored one-on-one game, it would’ve been awesome if Irving had used Bryant’s patented spin move on him. Before the Internet referees come strolling in to call this a travel, appreciate that Damian Lillard got shook out of his shoes by the Kyrie Irving spin move.

Who does it better: Kobe or Irving?

