Video: Lance Stephenson Giving Choke Signal To LeBron James

#Miami Heat #Video #LeBron James
05.18.12 6 years ago

Because we once put Lance Stephenson on the cover of his magazine, and because this happened last night in a pivotal playoff game, it was ripe for some “Born Ready” jokes. In the midst of the carnage in Indiana last night, LeBron missed a technical free throw and Stephenson decided to inject himself in the action for once by flashing the choke sign at James.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Video#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSLANCE STEPHENSONLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP