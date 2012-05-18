Video: Lance Stephenson Giving Choke Signal To LeBron James

Because we once put Lance Stephenson on the cover of his magazine, and because this happened last night in a pivotal playoff game, it was ripe for some “Born Ready” jokes. In the midst of the carnage in Indiana last night, LeBron missed a technical free throw and Stephenson decided to inject himself in the action for once by flashing the choke sign at James.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.